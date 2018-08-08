Become a CAPA Member
8-Aug-2018 9:23 AM

Seoul Incheon Airport pax up 9% to 5.8m in Jul-2018

Seoul Incheon International Airport reported (07-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:

  • Passengers: 5.8 million, +8.6% year-on-year;
    • International: 5.8 million, +8.7%;
    • Domestic: 50,033, +2.6%;
  • Cargo: 251,154 tons, +2.6%;
  • Aircraft movements: 33,029, +5.9%;
    • International: 32,547, +5.9%;
    • Domestic: 482, +11.8%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jul-2018 marked the airport's highest July passenger traffic since 2009. [more - original PR]

