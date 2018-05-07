Loading
7-May-2018 2:02 PM

Seoul Gimpo Airport pax up 2%, cargo up 8% in Apr-2018

Korea Airports Corporation reported (04-May-2018) the following traffic highlights for Seoul Gimpo International Airport for Apr-2018:

  • Passengers: 2.2 million, +2.4% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 1.9 million, -0.5%;
    • International: 370,636, +20.1%;
  • Cargo: 22,871 tons, +7.8%;
    • Domestic: 15,171 tons, +0.3%;
    • International: 7700 tons, +26.3%;
  • Aircraft movements: 11,881, -2.5%;
    • Domestic: 10,201, -3.4%;
    • International: 1680, +3.4%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Apr-2018 marked the airport's highest April passenger numbers since 2008. [more - original PR]

