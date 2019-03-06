6-Mar-2019 11:20 AM
Senior Group: Aerospace end markets remain healthy, with strong commercial aerospace outlook
Senior Group reported (04-Mar-2019) the following market conditions for the aerospace sector:
- Aerospace end markets remain healthy;
- Outlook for the civil commercial aerospace sector continues to be strong with good visibility due to the production ramp-up of new aircraft programmes. Demand for new aircraft remains robust with Boeing, Airbus and independent forecasters predicting air traffic to grow in excess of 4% p/a over the next 20 years;
- Senior has "good" shipset content on all key commercial aircraft platforms;
- Large aircraft market: 2018 was a cross-over year with a significant increase in production of newer aircraft platforms and a similar significant decrease in production of mature aircraft platforms;
- Production of the 737 MAX and A320neo, as well as the 787 and A350 ramped up during 2018; however, as anticipated, production of the classic 737, A320, A330 as well as the 777, 747 and A380 ramped-down in the year;
- A330neo entered into service in Nov-2018 and Airbus delivered three A330neos in 2018. Boeing's 777X is scheduled to enter service in 2020;
- Regional and business jet market: 2018 saw significant momentum with Embraer's E2-Jet entering into service in Apr-2018 and Bombardier's Global 7500 securing US certification and entering into service at the end of 2018. The A220 continues to ramp up deliveries. Senior Group expects to benefit from the Mitsubishi Regional Jet, which is scheduled to enter into service in 2020. [more - original PR]