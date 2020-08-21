Become a CAPA Member
21-Aug-2020 3:51 PM

Senegalese Government provides USD139m for aviation and tourism sectors

Senegal's Minister of Tourism and Air Transport Alioune Sarr, via his official Twitter account, announced (19-Aug-2020) the government allocated XOF77 billion (USD139.4 million) in funding to the aviation and tourism sectors as part of its economic and social resilience plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding is intended to help support operations, preserve jobs and prepare for recovery. The financing includes the following (Agence Ecofin/newsaero.info, 20-Aug-2020):

  • XOF45 billion (USD81.4 million) to enable Air Senegal to retain 300 direct jobs and maintain eight aircraft in operational condition;
  • XOF15 billion (USD27.1 million) to support businesses in the tourism and hotel sector, including 123 travel agencies, 353 accommodation establishments, 245 restaurants, 1167 guides and artisans, and parks and reserves;
  • XOF5 billion (USD9 million) for state companies and agencies;
  • XOF12 billion (USD21.7 million) for hotels requisitioned for the isolation of COVID-19 patients;
  • The government also indefinitely postponed the payment of VAT by aviation and tourism companies.

