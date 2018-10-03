SEIU workers to conduct global protests about fair wages, union rights, and safe workplaces

Service Employees International Union (SEIU) reported (02-Oct-2018) its members will conduct protests at airports that control nearly 36% of world air travel and serve nearly four million passengers per day. The union stated its workers and supporters are calling for "fair wages, union rights, and safe workplaces". The SEIU actions will also be supported by International Transport Workers' Federation and the UNI Global Union. Protests will take place at some of the world's largest airports, including Los Angeles International Airport, Paris Charles De Gaulle, Amsterdam Schiphol, Sydney Kingsford Smith, Seoul Incheon and Frankfurt International Airport. The unions are calling for airlines to "take responsibility and make sure that workers don't struggle from paycheque to paycheque." [more - original PR]