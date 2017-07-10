SEGRO secures EUR650m from US institutional investors

SEGRO signed (06-Jul-2017) an agreement with 13 US institutional investors for a private placement of EUR650 million 10 year, 12 year and 15 year senior unsecured notes. The issue consists of three tranches: EUR400 million at a fixed coupon of 1.77% due 2027, ERU150 million at a fixed coupon of 2% due 2029 and EUR100 million at a fixed coupon of 2.27% due 2032. This translates to a weighted average coupon of 1.90% and a weighted average maturity of 11.2 years. [more - original PR]