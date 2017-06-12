EU Justice and Home Affairs Committee agrees on general approach for ETIAS

EU Commission confirmed (09-Jun-2017) the Justice and Home Affairs Council has agreed on information systems, interoperability and the general approach on the Commission's proposal for a European Travel and Information Authorisation System (ETIAS). The system would gather information on all those travelling visa free to the EU to allow for advance irregular migration and security checks. Information submitted by visa exempt third country nationals would also be conducted via an online application ahead of their travel. Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos and Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King said: "Effective information sharing is a key element of our efforts to prevent terrorism and the Commission has been working relentlessly over the past two years to improve information management for borders and security, make more effective use of EU-level systems and close information gaps". The Commission will continue discussing approaches to data management for security and borders with the European Parliament and the Council, with the aim of reaching a common understanding on the way forward before the end of 2017. [more - original PR]