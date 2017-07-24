MAG launches Manchester Airport's GBP1bn transformation programme

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) launched (21-Jul-2017) Manchester Airport's 10 year, GBP1 billion transformation programme. The project is the largest private investment in the region. Highlights include:

Further improve the North's international connectivity: Manchester Airport is targeting expanding its route network into North America, the GCC, Asia, Africa and Latin America;

Create more than 1500 jobs in the construction phase, including up to 200 apprentices;



Increase capacity to handle 45 million passengers p/a, up almost 20 million. [more - original PR]