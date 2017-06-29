US Secretary of Homeland Security announces new aviation security enhancements

US Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly announced (28-Jun-2017) enhanced security screening measures for all commercial services to the US, citing a "spider web" of threats to commercial aviation. The enhanced security measures include but are not limited to:

Enhancing overall passenger screening;

Conducting heightened screening of personal electronic devices;

Increasing security protocols around aircraft and in passenger areas;

Deploying advanced technology, expanding canine screening and establishing additional preclearance locations.

The measures will impact 105 countries, approximately 280 airports, 180 carriers, 2100 daily services and 325,000 passengers on an average daily basis. The Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration will work with aviation stakeholders to ensure the enhanced security measures are fully implemented over the course of the next several weeks and months. Stakeholders who fail to adopt the requirements within certain timeframes run the risk of additional security restrictions being imposed. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]