Voa Sao Paulo Consortium assumes management of five airports

Sao Paulo state transferred (06-Nov-2017) the management of five airports to Voa Sao Paulo Consortium. As previously reported by CAPA, the consortium is required to invest BRL93.6 million (USD30 million) in enhancements over the next 30 years. The concession includes real estate development in lands surrounding the airports. Tender process occurred on 16-May-2017, and the offer made was for BRL 24.4 million (USD7.8 million), 101% above the minimum set bid. The contract requires at least BRL33.6 million (USD10.7 million) to be invested in the first four years of concession. Details as follows:

Campinas Campo dos Amarais Airport : To receive BRL28.6 million (USD9.1 million) in investments, including enhancement on hangar infrastructure, taxiway, installation of new flight safety equipment, and day operations horizontal signalisation;

: To receive BRL28.6 million (USD9.1 million) in investments, including enhancement on hangar infrastructure, taxiway, installation of new flight safety equipment, and day operations horizontal signalisation; Braganca Paulista Airport: To receive BRL10.5 million (USD3.3 million) in investments, including horizontal signalisation;

To receive BRL10.5 million (USD3.3 million) in investments, including horizontal signalisation; Jundiai Airport : To receive BRL20.5 million (USD6.5 million) in investments, including ATC tower and air navigation equipment;

: To receive BRL20.5 million (USD6.5 million) in investments, including ATC tower and air navigation equipment; I tanhaem Airport: To receive BRL15.8 million (USD5 million) in investments, including;

To receive BRL15.8 million (USD5 million) in investments, including; Ubatuba Airport: To receive BRL18.2 million (USD5.8 million) in investments, including a new passenger terminal construction. [more - original PR - Portuguese]