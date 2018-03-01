Secondary and tertiary cities to be 'key drivers' in Asia: Boeing executive director

Boeing Commercial Airplanes executive director market analysis Wendy Sowers, speaking at the CAPA Global LCC Summit, said (01-Mar-2018) secondary and tertiary cities will become "key drivers" in Asia. Ms Sowers noted smaller cities can provide improved overall trip time and trip experience compared to large cities and said airlines will be increasingly drawn to airports "that have opportunity" as it will take time to expand infrastructure at major airports to support growth.