Loading
3-Apr-2018 1:22 PM

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport reports highest February pax since 2006

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport reported (27-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 3.2 million, +5.3% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.8 million, +5.5%;
    • International: 361,423, +3.8%;
  • Cargo: 29,108 tonnes, +7.1%;
    • Freight: 24,667 tonnes, +8.2%;
      • Domestic: 17,163 tonnes, +13.7%;
      • International: 7503 tonnes, -2.4%;
    • Mail: 4442 tonnes, +1.1%;
  • Aircraft movements: 29,775, +5.7%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's seventh consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More