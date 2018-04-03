3-Apr-2018 1:22 PM
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport reports highest February pax since 2006
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport reported (27-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 3.2 million, +5.3% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.8 million, +5.5%;
- International: 361,423, +3.8%;
- Cargo: 29,108 tonnes, +7.1%;
- Freight: 24,667 tonnes, +8.2%;
- Domestic: 17,163 tonnes, +13.7%;
- International: 7503 tonnes, -2.4%;
- Mail: 4442 tonnes, +1.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 29,775, +5.7%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's seventh consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]