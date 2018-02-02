Seattle-Tacoma International Airport reports highest pax since 2005 with 46.9m pax in 2017

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport reported (01-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 3.8 millon, +1.6% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 3.4 million, +2.0%;
- International: 411,589, -1.9%;
- Cargo: 38,809 tonnnes, +6.2%;
- Freight: 32,014 tonnes, +7.5%;
- Domestic: 22,905 tonnes, +10.3%;
- International: 9109 tonnes, +1.1%;
- Mail: 6795 tonnes, +0.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 34,222, +3.0%;
- 2017:
- Passengers: 46.9 million, +2.6%;
- Cargo: 425,856 tonnes, +16.2%;
- Aircraft movements: 416,124, 1.0%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, the airport reported its highest level of passenger traffic since 2005. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]