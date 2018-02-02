Loading
2-Feb-2018 4:26 PM

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport reports highest pax since 2005 with 46.9m pax in 2017

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport reported (01-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 3.8 millon, +1.6% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 3.4 million, +2.0%;
      • International: 411,589, -1.9%;
    • Cargo: 38,809 tonnnes, +6.2%;
      • Freight: 32,014 tonnes, +7.5%;
        • Domestic: 22,905 tonnes, +10.3%;
        • International: 9109 tonnes, +1.1%;
      • Mail: 6795 tonnes, +0.4%;
    • Aircraft movements: 34,222, +3.0%;
  • 2017:
    • Passengers: 46.9 million, +2.6%;
    • Cargo: 425,856 tonnes, +16.2%;
    • Aircraft movements: 416,124, 1.0%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database,  the airport reported its highest level of passenger traffic since 2005. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

