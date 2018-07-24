Become a CAPA Member
24-Jul-2018 12:25 PM

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport pax up 7% to 4.7m in Jun-2018; 23.5m pax in 1H2018

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport reported (20-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights:

  • Jun-2018:
    • Passengers: 4.7 million, +7.3% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 4.3 million, +7.3%;
      • International: 484,253, +7.2%;
    • Cargo: 42,256 tonnes, +6.1%;
      • Freight: 37,615 tonnes, +8.2%;
        • Domestic: 24,162 tonnes, +10.0%;
        • International: 13,454 tonnes, +5.2%;
      • Mail: 4641 tonnes, -8.2%;
    • Aircraft movements: 39,802, +5.6%;
  • 1H2018:
    • Passengers: 23.5 million, +6.1%;
    • Cargo: 207,864 tonnes, +5.3%;
    • Aircraft movements: 210,722, +5.6%. [more - original PR]

