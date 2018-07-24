24-Jul-2018 12:25 PM
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport pax up 7% to 4.7m in Jun-2018; 23.5m pax in 1H2018
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport reported (20-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Jun-2018:
-
- Passengers: 4.7 million, +7.3% year-on-year;
-
- Domestic: 4.3 million, +7.3%;
- International: 484,253, +7.2%;
- Cargo: 42,256 tonnes, +6.1%;
-
- Freight: 37,615 tonnes, +8.2%;
-
- Domestic: 24,162 tonnes, +10.0%;
- International: 13,454 tonnes, +5.2%;
- Mail: 4641 tonnes, -8.2%;
- Aircraft movements: 39,802, +5.6%;
- 1H2018:
- Passengers: 23.5 million, +6.1%;
- Cargo: 207,864 tonnes, +5.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 210,722, +5.6%. [more - original PR]