21-Aug-2018 11:44 AM
Seattle-Tacoma Airport reports double digit international pax growth in Jul-2018
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport reported (20-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:
- Passengers: 5.2 million, +8.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 4.6 million, +8.3%;
- International: 555,056, +13.8%;
- Cargo: 44,685 tonnes, -8.7%;
- Freight: 39,775 tonnes, -10.1%;
- Domestic: 21,102 tonnes, -15.5%;
- International: 18,674 tonnes, -3.0%;
- Mail: 4910 tonnes, +4.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 42,417, +6.3%. [more - original PR]