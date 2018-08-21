Become a CAPA Member
21-Aug-2018 11:44 AM

Seattle-Tacoma Airport reports double digit international pax growth in Jul-2018

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport reported (20-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:

  • Passengers: 5.2 million, +8.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 4.6 million, +8.3%;
    • International: 555,056, +13.8%;
  • Cargo: 44,685 tonnes, -8.7%;
    • Freight: 39,775 tonnes, -10.1%;
      • Domestic: 21,102 tonnes, -15.5%;
      • International: 18,674 tonnes, -3.0%;
    • Mail: 4910 tonnes, +4.3%;
  • Aircraft movements: 42,417, +6.3%. [more - original PR]

