24-Mar-2022 12:34 PM

Seats offered for summer 2022 across Aena network higher than 2019 levels

Aena reported (23-Mar-2022) the following projections for seats offered across its network for summer 2022, based on airlines' schedules:

Aena stated there remains a "degree of uncertainty" surrounding the projections, due to factors such as potential COVID-19 variants, the conflict in Ukraine and rising fuel prices. [more - original PR - Spanish]

