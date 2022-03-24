24-Mar-2022 12:34 PM
Seats offered for summer 2022 across Aena network higher than 2019 levels
Aena reported (23-Mar-2022) the following projections for seats offered across its network for summer 2022, based on airlines' schedules:
- Total: 215.6 million, +1.6% compared to summer 2019;
- Domestic: 69.3 million, +7%;
- Madrid Barajas Airport: 42.6 million, -5%;
- Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport: 36.2 million, -10%;
- Palma de Mallorca Airport: 31.2 million, +11%
- International: 146.4 million, -1%.
Aena stated there remains a "degree of uncertainty" surrounding the projections, due to factors such as potential COVID-19 variants, the conflict in Ukraine and rising fuel prices. [more - original PR - Spanish]