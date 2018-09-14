Sea-Tac Airport: Independent panel determines IAF construction will cost USD968m

Port of Seattle reported (11-Sep-2018) an independent review panel found the negotiated guaranteed maximum price of USD773 million for construction of the international arrivals facility (IAF) at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is "reasonable and achievable". The panel determined the final cost of the facility, including USD76 million in sales tax and additional costs, will be USD968 million. Construction is expected to be completed by 31-May-2020. The IAF is scheduled to open to the public in Aug-2020. Port of Seattle is scheduled to vote on the updated project budget on 25-Sep-2018. As previously reported by CAPA, the 450,000sqft, multi-level IAF facility will be constructed to the east of concourse 'A', and is expected to increase passenger capacity to 2600 passengers per hour. [more - original PR]