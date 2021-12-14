Become a CAPA Member
Loading
14-Dec-2021 9:26 AM

SDCRAA breaks ground on USD3.4bn terminal project at San Diego Airport

San Diego County Regional Airport Authority (SDCRAA) held (13-Dec-2021) a groundbreaking event for the USD3.4 billion terminal replacement and access road construction project at San Diego International Airport. The project commenced on 01-Nov-2021 and will include:

  • Construction of a SDCRAA administration facility, scheduled for 4Q2023;
  • Phase I development of 19 gates, an elevated departures roadway, outdoor check in pavilions, an on-airport arrivals roadway and a five storey parking plaza, scheduled for completion in mid 2025;
  • Phase II development of 11 gates, scheduled for 4Q2027;
  • Various airside improvements, scheduled for completion in mid 2028;
  • Improved transportation connectivity to the airport, including a three lane access roadway;
  • Pre and post-security passenger connectors to Terminal 2, a new parking plaza that will provide up to 5200 parking spaces and a security checkpoint with 13 lanes.

The project will incorporate energy, water conservation and clear air initiatives, with the new Terminal 1 to be powered by 100% renewable, carbon free electricity. SDCRAA is hopeful of achieving Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold certification for the project. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More