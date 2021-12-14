SDCRAA breaks ground on USD3.4bn terminal project at San Diego Airport

San Diego County Regional Airport Authority (SDCRAA) held (13-Dec-2021) a groundbreaking event for the USD3.4 billion terminal replacement and access road construction project at San Diego International Airport. The project commenced on 01-Nov-2021 and will include:

Construction of a SDCRAA administration facility, scheduled for 4Q2023;

Phase I development of 19 gates, an elevated departures roadway, outdoor check in pavilions, an on-airport arrivals roadway and a five storey parking plaza, scheduled for completion in mid 2025;

Phase II development of 11 gates, scheduled for 4Q2027;

Various airside improvements, scheduled for completion in mid 2028;

Improved transportation connectivity to the airport, including a three lane access roadway;

Pre and post-security passenger connectors to Terminal 2, a new parking plaza that will provide up to 5200 parking spaces and a security checkpoint with 13 lanes.

The project will incorporate energy, water conservation and clear air initiatives, with the new Terminal 1 to be powered by 100% renewable, carbon free electricity. SDCRAA is hopeful of achieving Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold certification for the project.