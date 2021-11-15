Scoot to launch Singapore-Bangkok-London service

Scoot announced (12-Nov-2021) plans to launch Singapore-Bangkok Suvarnabhumi-London Gatwick service with Boeing 787 aircraft. The carrier will operate on select dates from 16-Dec-2021, then commence three times weekly service from Mar-2022. It will conduct a further review and potentially increase frequency based on demand and regulatory approval. The service will mark Scoot's first entry into the UK and it will be the sole low cost operator on the route. [more - original PR]