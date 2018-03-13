Scoot Singapore-Berlin sales performing 'very well'

Scoot head of sales and distribution Trevor Spinks, speaking on CAPA TV, said (Mar-2018) sales for Singapore-Berlin Tegel service "are going very, very well". Mr Spinks added: "We're very happy in terms of the yields we're getting this far out". Mr Spinks hopes to generate 40% of traffic from Germany, 50% from Singapore and 10% from other points of sale, likely to be led by Australia. The service is scheduled to commence on 20-Jun-2018. [more - CAPA TV]