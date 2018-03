Scoot head of sales and distribution Trevor Spinks, speaking on CAPA TV, said (Mar-2018) the carrier is planning "a couple more" long haul destinations, in addition to Athens, Honolulu and Berlin. Mr Spinks said: "We're looking at Europe" and added: "We're looking at a whole heap of places across the globe as well". The airline may announce one or two new long haul destinations p/a. [more - CAPA TV]