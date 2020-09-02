Scoot CEO sees potential for new market entrants post COVID-19

Scoot CEO Campbell Wilson, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (02-Sep-2020) COVID-19 will cause almost all airlines to "shrink a bit", while others will "shrink a lot" and "some will disappear". He noted a caveat of this condition is the availability of aircraft when airlines and shared capital disappear. As such, he commented that while there is not much of an appetite for carrier startups at the present moment, there will be cheap aircraft and fuel and available staff, which will result in the continuing cycle of relaunches and other startups. Mr Wilson said he sees the potential for new entrants into the market post COVID-19, though "not imminently", calling it the "cycle of creative destruction".