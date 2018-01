Scoot CEO Lee Lik Hsin stated (11-Jan-2018) the carrier's low cost long haul business model "has finally taken off in the last six months", while emphasising both Singapore-Athens and Singapore-Honolulu services "have lived up to our expectations". Mr Lee stated: "Our guests tell us that the 787 Dreamliner has been key to convincing them to travel long-haul on low-cost". [more - original PR]