Scoot and Tigerair confirm plans to complete merger on 25-Jul-2017

Scoot and Tigerair confirmed (15-Jun-2017) plans to complete their integration on 25-Jul-2017, subject to regulatory approval. The combined airline will operate A320 and Boeing 787 aircraft under a common AOC and use the Scoot brand and TR flight code. Tigerair's A320s will be repainted in Scoot livery by mid 2018. Schedules are unchanged. The Scoot website will become the sole booking platform and a new Scoot crew uniform will be introduced. The carrier will continue to serve destinations such as Bangkok, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Taipei with both A320 and 787 aircraft. [more - original PR]