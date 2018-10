Scoot CCO Vinod Kannan, speaking on CAPA TV, said (Oct-2018) Scoot is an example that the low cost long haul model "does work" and "does make sense". He said: "We've been seeing good results on most of our routes". Mr Kannan reported a "very positive" response to the airline's expansion in Europe, with load factor in the high 80% to 90% range. [more - CAPA TV]