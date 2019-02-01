Become a CAPA Member
1-Feb-2019

Schiphol remains third largest European cargo hub in 2018, despite 2% drop in volumes

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol reported it (31-Jan-2019) retained its position as the third largest cargo hub in Europe in 2018. Freight volumes decreased 2.5% year-on-year to 1.7 million tonnes in 2018, with a 10.4% decrease in freighter movements and a 7% decrease in freighter volumes. Bellyhold volumes increased 4.1%. Details include:

  • Asia remained the airport's largest market and Shanghai was the busiest destination. Asia inbound volumes decreased 1.1% to 299,110 tonnes and outbound volumes decreased 4.2% to 302,994 tonnes. E-commerce shipments remained a "large contributor" to Asia volumes;
  • North America inbound volumes decreased 8.4% to 130,624 tonnes and outbound volumes increased 2.1% to 168,333 tonnes;
  • Europe inbound volumes decreased 6.9% to 116,359 tonnes and outbound volumes decreased 1.2% to 122,489 tonnes;
  • Latin America inbound volumes increased 5.5% to 130,295 tonnes and outbound volumes increased 6.2% to 81,265 tonnes;
  • Middle East inbound volumes decreased 9.1% to 88,932 tonnes and outbound volumes decreased 10% to 110,333 tonnes;
  • Africa inbound volumes decreased 1.3% to 112,361 tonnes and outbound volumes increased 3.2% to 53,402 tonnes;
  • The airport recorded 499,444 flight movements in 2018, just below its capacity of 500,000, and expects the figure to "remain steady" in 2019. [more - original PR]

