Schiphol Cargo: Freighter movements down 12% due to slot scarcity

Schiphol Cargo, via its official newsletter, reported (30-Nov-2017) freighter movements at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport are down 12.4%, according to preliminary mid Nov-2017 figures. Schiphol Cargo stated: "The decrease in full freighter flights is a direct result of the slot scarcity at Schiphol". The coordination committee, which represents all airlines at Schiphol, will discuss a proposal drafted by the airport for a 'local rule' at a meeting on 14-Dec-2017. The 'local rule' would give local priority in the allocation of slots at the airport.