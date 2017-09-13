Schiphol selects design for expanded terminal

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport selected (12-Sep-2017) the design drafted by KAAN Architecten for its new terminal. As previously reported by CAPA, the facility will increase capacity by 14 million passengers p/a and is scheduled for completion in 2023. The new terminal will be an expansion of Schiphol's existing terminal, making it possible to retain the airport's "one terminal" concept. Royal Schiphol Group CEO Jos Nijhuis said: "The design solution contributes to excellent processing, it provides optimal support to passengers, contributes to our sustainability ambitions and is future-proof". [more - original PR - English/Dutch]