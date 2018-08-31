Become a CAPA Member
31-Aug-2018 11:02 AM

Schiphol Airport tendering for partnership for EUR3.5bn in long term airport construction projects

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport announced (30-Aug-2018) plans to a long term partnership with Dutch construction firms to carry out airport projects with estimated value of between EUR2.5 billion and EUR3.5 billion over a period of up to nine years. Schiphol will finalise proposed plans and performances under a European tender procedure with VolkerWessels, BAM Infra BV and Heijmans in the coming months, with six lots planned including:

  • Aircraft stands: Consortium comprising VolkerWessels companies KWS Infra BV and VolkerRail Nederland BV;
  • Landside infrastructure: BAM Infra BV;
  • Underground infrastructure: BAM Infra BV;
  • Terminals 1 and 2: Heijmans Utiliteit BV;
  • Terminal 3 and Schiphol Plaza: BAM Bouw en Techniek BV;
  • Runway areas: As yet unknown due to ongoing appeal proceedings.

Contracts are expected to be signed by the end of 2018, with implementation in Apr-2019. [more - original PR - English/Dutch]

