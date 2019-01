Royal Schiphol Group reported (07-Jan-2019) the following traffic highlights at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in 2018:

Passengers: 71 million, +3.7% year-on-year;

Cargo: 1.7 million tonnes, -3%;

Aircraft movements: 499,446, +0.5%.

As previously reported by CAPA, Schiphol Airport's movement capacity is limited to 500,000 p/a up to 01-Nov-2020 under the Alders agreement. [more - original PR]