Become a CAPA Member
Loading
22-Mar-2020 5:57 PM

SCAT Airlines limits domestic network and operates intl services only for the return of citizens

SCAT Airlines, via its official Facebook account, announced (20-Mar-2020) plans to suspend the majority of services due to the introduction of a state of emergency in Kazakhstan and the placement of restrictions on international, Almaty and Nur Sultan movements. The carrier will operate the following international services for the return of citizens:

The carrier will also reduce its domestic network, limiting operations to the following services from 22-Mar-2020 to 15-Apr-2020:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More