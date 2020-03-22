SCAT Airlines limits domestic network and operates intl services only for the return of citizens

SCAT Airlines, via its official Facebook account, announced (20-Mar-2020) plans to suspend the majority of services due to the introduction of a state of emergency in Kazakhstan and the placement of restrictions on international, Almaty and Nur Sultan movements. The carrier will operate the following international services for the return of citizens:

21-Mar-2020: Shymkent-Istanbul;

22-Mar-2020: Nur Sultan-Prague, Nur Sultan-Moscow and Aktau-Moscow;

24-Mar-2020: Aktau-Istanbul;

25-Mar-2020: Shymkent-Moscow and Nur Sultan-Moscow;

26-Mar-2020: Aktau-Istanbul;

27-Mar-2020: Aktau-Tbilisi;

31-Mar-2020: Aktau-Tbilisi.

The carrier will also reduce its domestic network, limiting operations to the following services from 22-Mar-2020 to 15-Apr-2020: