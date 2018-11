Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company (SCAC) signed (15-Nov-2018) a LoI with with Alexcina for the purchase of Sukhoi SuperJet 100 aircraft. The parties are expected to continue negotiations on the delivery of up to 12 SSJ100s for operation in the Middle East region and other countries. The aircraft could be delivered to Alexcina Airways or Alexcina LLC customers. [more - original PR - English/Russian]