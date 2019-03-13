SCAA and ATRiCS sign MoU on ATM modernisation

Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) signed (12-Mar-2019) a MoU with ATRiCS covering the development of a trajectory based ATM automation system for tower and approach control services. Additionally, ATRiCS will work on remote tower optical systems for remotely operated aerodrome control services within the Seychelles 'Flight Information Region' (FIR). SCAA CEO Garry Albert stated: "We are going to implement an ATM modernisation programme that will improve the safety and efficiency throughout our operations, enable us to provide better services to our airline customers and cater for future growth. There has been a significant increase in air traffic movements in and out of the Seychelles International Airport and FIR in recent years. In 2013 we handled around 47,963 flights per year whereas in 2017, 62,261 flights were handled per year. All indication shows that the traffic movement will continue to grow and we aim to be ready". [more - original PR]