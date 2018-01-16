Duesseldorf based investment company takes over Belair Airlines

SBC, a Duesseldorf based investment company specialising in restructuring, announced (15-Jan-2018) it took over Belair Airlines from Air Berlin PLC with immediate effect. SBC said Belair's operations "are to be resumed as soon as possible" and the 200 former Belair employees who were suspended "can return to work". SBC is undecided on whether the company will continue to operate the Belair brand, though is aiming for a summer 2018 relaunch. Operational management of Belair will be carried out in close cooperation with InAvia Aviation Consultants GmbH. InAvia managing partner Michael Hoevel was appointed the future CEO of Belair upon its relaunch. [more - original PR - German]