Become a CAPA Member
Loading
10-Oct-2018 10:22 AM

Saudia to offer additional capacity and frequency to Singapore, LA, Manchester and Abu Dhabi

Saudia announced (09-Oct-2018) plans to offer additional seat capacity and frequencies on the following services:

  • Jeddah-Singapore: Frequency to increase from three to four times weekly on 29-Oct-2018, using Boeing 787-9 aircraft;
  • Jeddah-Los Angeles: Frequency to increase to five times weekly between 10-Dec-2018 and 13-Jan-2019 during the peak holiday period;
  • Jeddah-Manchester: Five times weekly service to be operated with 777-300ER aircraft between 18-Dec-2018 and 13-Jan-2019, increasing seat capacity by 115 seats. The 777-300ER will replace 787 aircraft during this period;
  • Jeddah-Abu Dhabi: Frequency to increase to eight times weekly, in light of "increased demand". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More