10-Oct-2018 10:22 AM
Saudia to offer additional capacity and frequency to Singapore, LA, Manchester and Abu Dhabi
Saudia announced (09-Oct-2018) plans to offer additional seat capacity and frequencies on the following services:
- Jeddah-Singapore: Frequency to increase from three to four times weekly on 29-Oct-2018, using Boeing 787-9 aircraft;
- Jeddah-Los Angeles: Frequency to increase to five times weekly between 10-Dec-2018 and 13-Jan-2019 during the peak holiday period;
- Jeddah-Manchester: Five times weekly service to be operated with 777-300ER aircraft between 18-Dec-2018 and 13-Jan-2019, increasing seat capacity by 115 seats. The 777-300ER will replace 787 aircraft during this period;
- Jeddah-Abu Dhabi: Frequency to increase to eight times weekly, in light of "increased demand". [more - original PR]