5-Jul-2021 11:49 AM

Saudia to launch two new Malaga routes in summer 2021

Saudia confirmed (04-Jul-2021) plans to launch the following routes as part of its summer 2021 schedule:

Flights departing Malaga will operate via Madrid as an extension of Saudia's existing Madrid-Riyadh and Madrid-Jeddah services, with overall frequency to Madrid remaining unchanged at four times weekly. [more - original PR

