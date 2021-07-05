5-Jul-2021 11:49 AM
Saudia to launch two new Malaga routes in summer 2021
Saudia confirmed (04-Jul-2021) plans to launch the following routes as part of its summer 2021 schedule:
- Riyadh-Malaga: Twice weekly with Boeing 787-9 effective 16-Jul-2021 through 03-Sep-2021;
- Jeddah-Malaga: Twice weekly with 787-9 effective 18-Jul-2021 through 05-Sep-2021.
Flights departing Malaga will operate via Madrid as an extension of Saudia's existing Madrid-Riyadh and Madrid-Jeddah services, with overall frequency to Madrid remaining unchanged at four times weekly. [more - original PR]