Saudia takes delivery of A320ceo aircraft, finishing 2015 order for 50 aircraft

Saudia announced (03-Oct-2018) it took delivery of its 30th new A320ceo aircraft on 03-Oct-2018, completing its order for 50 A320ceo and A330-300 aircraft ordered from Airbus in 2015. The airline stated the new aircraft have boosted its operational capabilities and added more than six million seats on its domestic network. Saudia expects to take delivery of A320neo aircraft next. [more - original PR - Arabic]