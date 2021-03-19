Saudia signs major aircraft financing agreement totalling USD3bn

Saudia signed (18-Mar-2021) a financing agreement totalling SAR11.2 billion (USD3 billion), the largest of its kind in Saudi Arabia's aviation sector to date. The agreement partially finances the previously reported acquisition of 73 new Airbus and Boeing aircraft and will cover its aircraft financing requirements to mid 2024. The agreements were signed with Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi British Bank, Arab National Bank, Samba, Bank AlJazira and Bank Albilad, with HSBC Saudi as financial advisor. [more - original PR]