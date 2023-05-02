Saudia presents new business class seat offering VantageSOLO

Saudia presented (01-May-2023) VantageSOLO, its new business class seat offering, at the 2023 Arabian Travel Market in Dubai. The VantageSOLO suite "provides significantly more privacy than previous business class seats, with a privacy shield around the back and an additional door at the aisle". It features seats that can be fully reclined for sleeping and will be deployed on Saudia's A321XLRs. The airline also presented z400, its new economy class seat offering. [more - original PR]