Saudia reported (25-Mar-2018) passenger numbers increased 8% year-on-year to more than 2.4 million in Feb-2018. The total for the first two months of 2018 reached 5.42 million. Services operated in Feb-2018 increased 4.6% to 16,000. Bookings made through the carrier's mobile app increased 51% in Feb-2018. [more - original PR - Arabic]