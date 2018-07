Saudia reported (12-Jul-2018) passenger numbers increased 8% year-on-year to approximately 17 million in 1H2018. Domestic passengers increased 3.7% to 8.4 million and international passengers increased more than 12% to more than 8.5 million. Services operated increased 4% to more than 106,000, including 61,700 domestic and 44,200 international services. [more - original PR - Arabic]