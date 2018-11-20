Saudia new lie flat narrowbody product significantly improves position in Europe

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Saudia adds lie flat on narrowbody A320ceos and A321neoLRs', stated (14-Nov-2018) Saudia has put into service the first of seven retrofitted A320ceos with 20 lie flat business class seats, becoming one of 11 airlines to globally offer a lie flat business seat on narrowbody aircraft. Saudia is also the third airline worldwide to introduce a lie flat narrowbody product in 2018. The airline plans to offer lie flat business class seats on a new fleet of 15 A321neoLRs, which are slated to be delivered in 2020 and 2021. Saudia's new lie flat narrowbody product significantly improves its position in the European market. The airline should be able to expand in Europe over the next few years by using the product improvements to attract more sixth freedom traffic. Transit accounts for only 4% to 5% of Saudia's total international passenger traffic but the airline expects this will double or triple over the next few years. [more - CAPA Analysis]