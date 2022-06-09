Saudia launches 2022 Hajj operations with boosted international capacity

Saudia launched (08-Jun-2022) its commercial flight programme for the Hajj season, effective 04-Jun-2022, with dedicated services arriving from Kochi, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur to Madinah. Saudia Group director general Ibrahim Al-Omar stated the carrier has activated its full workforce and technical capacity to meet increased flight volumes and provide specialised passenger services and continues to expand fleet capacity to meet peak demand as Hajj coincides with summer 2022. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier expects to serve 15 global destinations with 107,000 international and 12,800 domestic seats made available throughout the period. [more - original PR]