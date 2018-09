Saudia confirmed (12-Sep-2018) it took delivery of a new A320 aircraft at Jeddah King Abdulaziz International Airport on 11-Sep-2018, as it begins the "largest modernisation" of its fleet. The airline expects to increase its fleet to 200 aircraft by YE2020, with another three A320 aircraft scheduled for delivery in Sep/Oct-2018. [more - original PR - Arabic]