11-Oct-2018 12:55 PM
Saudia Cargo launches new 'Fly Express' priority product
Saudia Cargo launched (03-Oct-2018) the high priority 'Fly Express' product, offering airport-to-airport delivery of up to 300kg per shipment. The product guarantees the shipment to fly as booked at the origin with a short acceptance time before departure, notification and accelerated clearance at the destination. The service is currently available at Amsterdam, Brussels, Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Milan Malpensa and Paris CDG and will be expanded to other stations, including Hong Kong, in the coming months. [more - original PR]