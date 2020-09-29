Saudia Cargo confirms third Boeing 747-400F to enter service in Sep-2020

Saudia Cargo confirmed (28-Sep-2020) acquisition of one Boeing 747-400F aircraft, bringing its fleet to three 747-400F and four 777Fs. The new freighter is due to enter service in Sep-2020 upon completion of documentation and schedule arrangements. Saudia Cargo CEO Omar Hariri said the new aircraft will "help the company meet its targets and provide logistic support to deliver urgent medical cargo to the Kingdom". [more - original PR]