Saudia Airlines total traffic growth up 115% in 2018

Saudia announced (14-May-2019) total traffic growth increased by 115% year-on-year in 2018, handling more than 34 million passengers in the year. The number of Saudia passengers travelling from Europe to global destinations increased 178%. Saudia passengers travelling from Asia and the Asia Pacific also increased by 178%. The carrier registered a 154% growth rate for North America, followed by the Middle East (+144%), the Indian subcontinent (+98%) and Mahatta (+77%) in Africa. The carrier handled more international passengers than domestic passengers for the first time in its history. [more – original PR – Arabic]

