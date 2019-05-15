Become a CAPA Member
Loading
15-May-2019 10:43 AM

Saudia Airlines total traffic growth up 115% in 2018

Saudia announced (14-May-2019) total traffic growth increased by 115% year-on-year in 2018, handling more than 34 million passengers in the year. The number of Saudia passengers travelling from Europe to global destinations increased 178%. Saudia passengers travelling from Asia and the Asia Pacific also increased by 178%. The carrier registered a 154% growth rate for North America, followed by the Middle East (+144%), the Indian subcontinent (+98%) and Mahatta (+77%) in Africa. The carrier handled more international passengers than domestic passengers for the first time in its history. [more – original PR – Arabic]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More