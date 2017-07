Saudia received (20-Jul-2017) its 10th Boeing 787-9 aircraft (HZ-AR13) at Jeddah King Abdulaziz International Airport on 20-Jul-2017. The aircraft is configured with 24 business class and 274 economy seats. The delivery marks the airline's 21st new aircraft for 2017 and it expects to take delivery of another 11 by the end of 2017. [more - original PR - Arabic]