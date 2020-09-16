16-Sep-2020 3:30 PM
Saudi GACA announces limited resumption of international airport operations
Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), via its official Twitter account, confirmed (15-Sep-2020) readiness to resume limited international operations at its airports. A number of restrictions are in place for entry of non Saudi citizens, including evidence of recent COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirements. GACA stated the date for full resumption of international flights will be announced before 01-Jan-2021.