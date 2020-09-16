Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Sep-2020 3:30 PM

Saudi GACA announces limited resumption of international airport operations

Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), via its official Twitter account, confirmed (15-Sep-2020) readiness to resume limited international operations at its airports. A number of restrictions are in place for entry of non Saudi citizens, including evidence of recent COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirements. GACA stated the date for full resumption of international flights will be announced before 01-Jan-2021.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More