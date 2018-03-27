Saudi Arabia GACA registers significant growth in 2017 as traffic increases 7.7% to 91.8m passengers

Saudi Arabia General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) stated (25-Mar-2018) airports in Saudi Arabia registered "significant" growth in traffic in 2017, which increased 7.7% year-on-year to 91.8 million passengers. GACA reported 13.8 million domestic passengers, noting an initiative that aimed to improve domestic connectivity helped address the lack of capacity and "rarity of flights to some destinations". GACA stressed it is working on developing the country's route network to accommodate growing demand and traffic increases. President Abdulhakim bin Muhammad Al Tamimi said a number of programmes launched by GACA "contributed directly" to the industry's development, "in order to cope with the steady growth in air traffic and the growing demand for travel in many of our airports". [more - original PR]